NHL

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (38-20-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-37-9)
  • Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-400)Sharks (+310)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (78.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +124 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -152.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Sharks on March 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is the underdog, +310 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -400 favorite at home.

