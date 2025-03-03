NHL
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (38-20-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-37-9)
- Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-400)
|Sharks (+310)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (78.7%)
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +124 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -152.
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Sharks on March 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +310 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -400 favorite at home.