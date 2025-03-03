Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (38-20-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-37-9)

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-400) Sharks (+310) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (78.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +124 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -152.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Sharks on March 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +310 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -400 favorite at home.

