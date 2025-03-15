FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (39-23-3) vs. Ottawa Senators (35-25-5)
  • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-160)Senators (+132)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (65.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Senators. The Maple Leafs are +152 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -188.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Maple Leafs-Senators on March 15 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline

  • Ottawa is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -160 favorite at home.

