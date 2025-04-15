Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Buffalo Sabres.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (50-26-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (35-38-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-166) Sabres (+138) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Maple Leafs are +152 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -188.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Sabres game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

Toronto is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +138 underdog at home.

