NHL
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (50-26-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (35-38-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-166)
|Sabres (+138)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.7%)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Maple Leafs are +152 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -188.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Sabres game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline
- Toronto is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +138 underdog at home.