FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (20-10-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-17-4)
  • Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-164)Sabres (+136)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +146 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -180.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup on December 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Maple Leafs, Buffalo is the underdog at +136, and Toronto is -164 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup