Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (20-10-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-17-4)

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-164) Sabres (+136) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +146 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -180.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup on December 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Maple Leafs, Buffalo is the underdog at +136, and Toronto is -164 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!