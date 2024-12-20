NHL
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (20-10-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-17-4)
- Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-164)
|Sabres (+136)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.8%)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +146 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -180.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup on December 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Maple Leafs, Buffalo is the underdog at +136, and Toronto is -164 playing on the road.