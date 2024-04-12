Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-24-9) vs. Detroit Red Wings (38-32-9)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+ and BSDET

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-175) Red Wings (+146) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (59.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Spread

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-161 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +134.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Red Wings game on April 13, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline