Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (36-20-2) vs. New York Rangers (29-25-4)

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-128) Rangers (+106) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (50.9%)

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -235.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Rangers matchup on February 28, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Rangers reveal Toronto as the favorite (-128) and New York as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!