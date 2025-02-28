FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (36-20-2) vs. New York Rangers (29-25-4)
  • Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-128)Rangers (+106)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (50.9%)

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -235.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Rangers matchup on February 28, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Rangers reveal Toronto as the favorite (-128) and New York as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

