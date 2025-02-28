NHL
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (36-20-2) vs. New York Rangers (29-25-4)
- Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-128)
|Rangers (+106)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (50.9%)
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -235.
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Rangers matchup on February 28, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Rangers reveal Toronto as the favorite (-128) and New York as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.