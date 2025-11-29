FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (12-6-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (10-11-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-110)Maple Leafs (-110)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Penguins win (61.5%)

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Maple Leafs are +220 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Maple Leafs matchup on Nov. 29, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Maple Leafs reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-110) and Toronto as the underdog (-110) on the road.

