NHL

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (44-25-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (32-32-8)
  • Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-170)Ducks (+140)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (63.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -176 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +142.

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Ducks on March 30, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Ducks reveal Toronto as the favorite (-170) and Anaheim as the underdog (+140) despite being the home team.

