NHL
Maple Leafs vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Ducks Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (44-25-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (32-32-8)
- Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Ducks (+140)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (63.3%)
Maple Leafs vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -176 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +142.
Maple Leafs vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Ducks on March 30, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Maple Leafs vs Ducks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Ducks reveal Toronto as the favorite (-170) and Anaheim as the underdog (+140) despite being the home team.