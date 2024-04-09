menu item
Logo
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (45-23-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-36-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

Maple Leafs vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Maple Leafs (-134)Devils (+112)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Devils Spread

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +180.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Over/Under

  • The over/under for Maple Leafs-Devils on April 9 is 6.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Devils reveal Toronto as the favorite (-134) and New Jersey as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

