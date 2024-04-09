Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (45-23-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-36-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

Maple Leafs vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-134) Devils (+112) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Devils Spread

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +180.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Over/Under

The over/under for Maple Leafs-Devils on April 9 is 6.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Moneyline