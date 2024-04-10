Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
Data Skrive
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Devils Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (46-23-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-37-5)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
Maple Leafs vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Maple Leafs (-210)
|Devils (+172)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (64.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Devils Spread
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +118 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -143.
Maple Leafs vs Devils Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Devils, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Maple Leafs vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -210 favorite at home.