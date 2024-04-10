menu item
Logo
NHL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (46-23-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-37-5)
  • Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

Maple Leafs vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Maple Leafs (-210)Devils (+172)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (64.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Devils Spread

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +118 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -143.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Devils, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Moneyline

  • New Jersey is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -210 favorite at home.

