NHL

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (30-16-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-18-7)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-230)Blue Jackets (+188)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (65.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+110 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -134.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Blue Jackets on January 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • The Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets moneyline has Toronto as a -230 favorite, while Columbus is a +188 underdog on the road.

