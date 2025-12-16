Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (14-12-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-13-6)

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-235) Blackhawks (+190) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+104 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -128.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Blackhawks game on Dec. 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Maple Leafs, Chicago is the underdog at +190, and Toronto is -235 playing at home.

