Logo
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

Data Skrive
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (14-12-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-13-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-235)Blackhawks (+190)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+104 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -128.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The Maple Leafs-Blackhawks game on Dec. 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Maple Leafs, Chicago is the underdog at +190, and Toronto is -235 playing at home.

