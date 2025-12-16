NHL
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (14-12-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-13-6)
- Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-235)
|Blackhawks (+190)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+104 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -128.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Blackhawks game on Dec. 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Maple Leafs, Chicago is the underdog at +190, and Toronto is -235 playing at home.