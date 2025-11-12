NHL
Mammoth vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12
The Utah Mammoth are among the NHL squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Mammoth vs Sabres Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (9-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-6-4)
- Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-200)
|Sabres (+164)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (67.1%)
Mammoth vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Mammoth are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Mammoth are +120 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -148.
Mammoth vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Sabres on Nov. 12, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Mammoth vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Sabres, Utah is the favorite at -200, and Buffalo is +164 playing on the road.