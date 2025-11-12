Mammoth vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

The Utah Mammoth are among the NHL squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Mammoth vs Sabres Game Info

Utah Mammoth (9-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-6-4)

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-200) Sabres (+164) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (67.1%)

Mammoth vs Sabres Puck Line

The Mammoth are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Mammoth are +120 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -148.

Mammoth vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Sabres on Nov. 12, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Mammoth vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Sabres, Utah is the favorite at -200, and Buffalo is +164 playing on the road.

