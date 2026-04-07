Mammoth vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Edmonton Oilers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Oilers Game Info

Utah Mammoth (40-30-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (39-29-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN

Mammoth vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-130) Oilers (+108) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (57.2%)

Mammoth vs Oilers Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Mammoth. The Oilers are -235 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +186.

Mammoth vs Oilers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Oilers on April 7, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Mammoth vs Oilers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Mammoth, Edmonton is the underdog at +108, and Utah is -130 playing at home.

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