NHL
Mammoth vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Edmonton Oilers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mammoth vs Oilers Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (40-30-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (39-29-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN
Mammoth vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-130)
|Oilers (+108)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (57.2%)
Mammoth vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Mammoth. The Oilers are -235 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +186.
Mammoth vs Oilers Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Oilers on April 7, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Mammoth vs Oilers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Mammoth, Edmonton is the underdog at +108, and Utah is -130 playing at home.