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NHL

Mammoth vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Mammoth vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Edmonton Oilers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Oilers Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (40-30-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (39-29-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN

Mammoth vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-130)Oilers (+108)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (57.2%)

Mammoth vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Mammoth. The Oilers are -235 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +186.

Mammoth vs Oilers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Oilers on April 7, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Mammoth vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Mammoth, Edmonton is the underdog at +108, and Utah is -130 playing at home.

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