Mammoth vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13
The Utah Mammoth versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (22-20-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (22-15-7)
- Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-156)
|Maple Leafs (+130)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mammoth win (53%)
- Prediction: Mammoth win (53%)
Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +152.
Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Maple Leafs on Jan. 13, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -156 favorite at home.