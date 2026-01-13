Mammoth vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Utah Mammoth versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Utah Mammoth (22-20-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (22-15-7)

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-156) Maple Leafs (+130) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mammoth win (53%)

Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +152.

Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Maple Leafs on Jan. 13, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Mammoth vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -156 favorite at home.

