NHL
Mammoth vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Washington Capitals.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Mammoth vs Capitals Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (37-29-6) vs. Washington Capitals (35-28-9)
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-150)
|Capitals (+125)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (51%)
Mammoth vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Capitals. The Mammoth are +164 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -210.
Mammoth vs Capitals Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Capitals on March 26, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.
Mammoth vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Capitals, Utah is the favorite at -150, and Washington is +125 playing on the road.