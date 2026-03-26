Mammoth vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Mammoth vs Capitals Game Info

Utah Mammoth (37-29-6) vs. Washington Capitals (35-28-9)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-150) Capitals (+125) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (51%)

Mammoth vs Capitals Puck Line

The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Capitals. The Mammoth are +164 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -210.

Mammoth vs Capitals Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Capitals on March 26, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Mammoth vs Capitals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Capitals, Utah is the favorite at -150, and Washington is +125 playing on the road.

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