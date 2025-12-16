FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Mammoth vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Mammoth vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Bruins Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (16-15-3) vs. Boston Bruins (19-14)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-120)Bruins (+100)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Bruins win (54.5%)

Mammoth vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Mammoth are +194 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -245.

Mammoth vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Bruins on Dec. 16, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Mammoth vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Bruins, Utah is the favorite at -120, and Boston is +100 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup