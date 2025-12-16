Mammoth vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Bruins Game Info

Utah Mammoth (16-15-3) vs. Boston Bruins (19-14)

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-120) Bruins (+100) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (54.5%)

Mammoth vs Bruins Puck Line

The Mammoth are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Mammoth are +194 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -245.

Mammoth vs Bruins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Bruins on Dec. 16, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Mammoth vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Bruins, Utah is the favorite at -120, and Boston is +100 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!