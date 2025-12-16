NHL
Mammoth vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Boston Bruins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mammoth vs Bruins Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (16-15-3) vs. Boston Bruins (19-14)
- Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-120)
|Bruins (+100)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (54.5%)
Mammoth vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Mammoth are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Mammoth are +194 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -245.
Mammoth vs Bruins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Bruins on Dec. 16, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Mammoth vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Bruins, Utah is the favorite at -120, and Boston is +100 playing at home.