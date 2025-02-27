Magic vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Magic vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

The Golden State Warriors (31-27) are favored (-6) to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (29-31) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Kia Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and FDSFL. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.

Magic vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6 209.5 -240 +198

Magic vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (54%)

Magic vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 30 times in 58 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Magic are 29-31-0 this year.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 29 times out of 60 chances.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 22 of 60 set point totals (36.7%).

At home, Golden State owns a worse record against the spread (15-15-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-12-1).

The Warriors have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 30 home matchups (53.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 13 of 28 games (46.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 18-12-0 record) than away (.367, 11-19-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 30) than on the road (12 of 30) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Draymond Green averages 8.7 points, 5.8 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield averages 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 4.8 boards.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.9 points, 5.7 boards and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Magic are getting 8.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Goga Bitadze.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. gets the Magic 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Anthony Black provides the Magic 9.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Paolo Banchero provides the Magic 23 points, 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

