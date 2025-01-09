Magic vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Magic vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBA TV, FDSFL, and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-17) square off against the Orlando Magic (22-16) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSFL, and FDSN. The point total is set at 206.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3.5 206.5 -184 +154

Magic vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (57.8%)

Magic vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 14-21-1 against the spread this season.

The Magic are 21-17-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 18 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 38 chances.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 15 times in 38 opportunities (39.5%).

In home games, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (4-12-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-9-0).

In home games, the Timberwolves eclipse the total 52.9% of the time (nine of 17 games). They've hit the over in 47.4% of road games (nine of 19 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.667, 12-6-0 record) than on the road (.450, 9-11-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (38.9%, seven of 18) than on the road (40%, eight of 20).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.3 made treys (second in league).

Julius Randle averages 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5.2 boards.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Magic receive 16.4 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Goga Bitadze averages 9.8 points, 8.5 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 62.2% of his shots from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 9.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2 assists. He is making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Magic are getting 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Moritz Wagner.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.