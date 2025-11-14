Magic vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: YES and FDSFL

The Brooklyn Nets (1-10) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (6-6) on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Kia Center as heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on YES and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -14.5 227.5 -820 +570

Magic vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (77.8%)

Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under six times out of 11 chances this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the point total 63.6% of the time (seven out of 11 games with a set point total).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-3-0) than it has in home games (2-4-0).

At home, the Magic go over the over/under 33.3% of the time (two of six games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 66.7% of games (four of six).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .200 (1-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over four of six times at home (66.7%), and three of five away (60%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 22.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Desmond Bane is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 45.7% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Anthony Black is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 15.2 points, 7.1 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.1 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 7.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 3 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

The Nets are getting 9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

Egor Demin averages 7.1 points, 3.2 boards and 3.3 assists. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

