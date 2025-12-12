Magic vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The New York Knicks (17-7) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (15-10) on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. The game airs at 5:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4.5 223.5 -200 +168

Magic vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (52.7%)

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 15 times in 24 games with a set spread.

In the Magic's 25 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 12 times out of 25 chances this season.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 13 times in 25 opportunities (52%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (13-1-0) than it has in road affairs (2-7-1).

The Knicks have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (57.1%) than road games (40%).

This year, Orlando is 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have gone over less often at home (six of 14, 42.9%) than away (seven of 11, 63.6%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 12 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Josh Hart averages 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 19 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is also draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is draining 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. gets the Magic 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is making 46% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 20.2 points, 7.9 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

