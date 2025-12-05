Magic vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSFL

Southeast Division opponents meet when the Orlando Magic (13-9) host the Miami Heat (14-8) at Kia Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, December 5, 2025. The Heat are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 241.5.

Magic vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5.5 241.5 -196 +164

Magic vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (62.8%)

Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Magic are 11-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have 13 wins against the spread in 22 games this year.

This season, 13 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total.

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under 59.1% of the time this year (13 of 22 games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 12 games at home, and it has covered six times in 10 games on the road.

The Magic have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than away games (70%).

This year, Miami is 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-4-1 ATS (.500).

Heat games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (six of 12), and 70% of the time away (seven of 10).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 23 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 19 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 42.4% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 3.4 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 boards and 4.7 assists.

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware averages 12.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He is also draining 53.8% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Per game, Jaime Jaquez Jr. gives the Heat 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Heat receive 25 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.7 boards and 2.4 assists.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 5.1 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Davion Mitchell averages 9.7 points, 2.8 boards and 7.8 assists. He is sinking 50.6% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

