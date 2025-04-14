Magic vs. Hawks NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: TNT

The Atlanta Hawks (40-42) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic (41-41) on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at Kia Center as 5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Magic vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5 216.5 -196 +164

Magic vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (66.5%)

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Magic are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hawks' 82 games this season, they have 42 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 35 times this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 49 of 82 set point totals (59.8%).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Magic have gone over the over/under in 16 of 41 home games (39%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 19 of 41 matchups (46.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.475, 19-21-0 record) than away (.548, 23-19-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over 25 of 40 times at home (62.5%), and 24 of 42 away (57.1%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.7 assists.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 assists and 7.5 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2 assists, shooting 46% from the field.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 2.9 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the floor.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.2 points for the Hawks, plus 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is sinking 49.3% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 56.7% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

The Hawks get 12.6 points per game from Zaccharie Risacher, plus 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists.

Per game, Caris LeVert gets the Hawks 12.1 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

