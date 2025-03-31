Magic vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (42-32) play the Orlando Magic (36-39) as only 2.5-point favorites on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSFL and FDSSC. The matchup has a point total of 211.5.

Magic vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2.5 211.5 -148 +126

Magic vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (54.6%)

Magic vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have registered a 41-31-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 75 games this year, they have 37 wins against the spread.

This season, 35 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 75 chances.

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under 41.3% of the time this season (31 of 75 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread in home games (25-10-1) than it does in road games (16-21-1).

The Clippers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.2%) than road games (47.4%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-18-0). On the road, it is .459 (17-20-0).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have finished over 15 of 38 times at home (39.5%), and 16 of 37 on the road (43.2%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 8.6 assists and 5.8 boards.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.4 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 62% from the floor (fifth in league).

Norman Powell is averaging 22.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Magic get 25.9 points per game from Paolo Banchero, plus 7.2 boards and 4.7 assists.

The Magic are receiving 7.4 points, 6.8 boards and 2 assists per game from Goga Bitadze.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic get 9.3 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

