Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSFL

The Boston Celtics (22-6) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic (18-12) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSFL. The matchup's over/under is set at 215.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10.5 215 -510 +390

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (52.6%)

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 11 times over 28 games with a set spread.

The Magic are 18-12-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 12 times out of 30 chances this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 14 of 30 set point totals (46.7%).

Boston has a worse record against the spread at home (5-10-0) than it does in road games (6-6-1).

The Celtics have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in eight of 15 home matchups (53.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in four of 13 games (30.8%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .846 (11-2-0). Away, it is .412 (7-10-0).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have gone over less often at home (six of 13, 46.2%) than on the road (eight of 17, 47.1%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 17 points, 4.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44% from the floor and 32.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.8 made treys (seventh in NBA).

Jrue Holiday averages 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 boards and 5.7 assists for the Magic.

The Magic get 16 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 4.2 boards and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Moritz Wagner provides the Magic 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Goga Bitadze provides the Magic 9.5 points, 8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (10th in league).

The Magic get 8.7 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

