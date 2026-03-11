Providence vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 9 seed Providence Friars (14-17, 7-13 Big East) and the No. 8 seed Butler Bulldogs (16-15, 7-13 Big East) play in the Big East tournament Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 4 p.m. ET.

Providence vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Providence vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Butler win (50.5%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Providence-Butler spread (Providence -1.5) or total (162.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Providence vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Providence has put together a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Butler is 17-14-0 ATS this year.

Providence covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's less often than Butler covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (57.1%).

In home games, the Friars own a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-4-0).

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (9-8-0). On the road, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Providence is 12-8-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big East play, Butler is 9-11-0 this season.

Providence vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

Providence has won in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Friars have a win-loss record of 10-4 when favored by -125 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Butler has been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. Butler has finished 4-10 in those games.

The Bulldogs have a 4-10 record (winning only 28.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Providence has a 55.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Providence vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Providence has a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. It is putting up 85.5 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball and is allowing 84.1 per contest to rank 359th in college basketball.

Jaylin Sellers' 18.1 points per game lead Providence and rank 88th in college basketball.

Butler has a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. It is putting up 79.3 points per game, 101st in college basketball, and is allowing 77.1 per contest to rank 261st in college basketball.

Butler's leading scorer, Finley Bizjack, ranks 150th in the nation, averaging 17.1 points per game.

The 35.5 rebounds per game the Friars average rank 32nd in the country, and are 3.8 more than the 31.7 their opponents grab per outing.

Oswin Erhunmwunse's 8.6 rebounds per game lead the Friars and rank 49th in college basketball action.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. They record 33.7 rebounds per game, 92nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.6.

Michael Ajayi tops the Bulldogs with 11.1 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball).

Providence ranks 77th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 315th in college basketball defensively with 100.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs average 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (160th in college basketball), and allow 95.7 points per 100 possessions (198th in college basketball).

