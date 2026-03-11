Richmond vs Loyola Chicago College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 11 seed Richmond Spiders (15-16, 5-13 A-10) and the No. 14 seed Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-23, 4-14 A-10) square off in the A-10 tournament Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET.

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Richmond win (82%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's Richmond-Loyola Chicago spread (Richmond -4.5) or total (143.5 points).

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Richmond has covered 16 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Loyola Chicago has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Richmond covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Loyola Chicago covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (44.4%).

The Spiders have done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-4-0) than they have in home games (9-8-0).

This year, the Ramblers are 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Richmond is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Loyola Chicago has nine wins against the spread in 18 A-10 games this season.

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago: Moneyline Betting Stats

Richmond has come away with 11 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Spiders have won nine of 12 games when listed as at least -196 or better on the moneyline.

Loyola Chicago has been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. Loyola Chicago has gone 4-18 in those games.

The Ramblers have a record of 3-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (16.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Richmond has a 66.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Head-to-Head Comparison

Richmond has a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. It is putting up 77 points per game to rank 151st in college basketball and is giving up 73.9 per contest to rank 183rd in college basketball.

AJ Lopez ranks 467th in the nation with a team-high 13.6 points per game.

Loyola Chicago has been outscored by 9.6 points per game (posting 66.8 points per game, 347th in college basketball, while giving up 76.4 per outing, 244th in college basketball) and has a -299 scoring differential.

Justin Moore leads Loyola Chicago, scoring 10.9 points per game (915th in college basketball).

The Spiders rank 271st in the nation at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 33.1 their opponents average.

Michael Walz averages 6.5 rebounds per game (ranking 222nd in college basketball) to lead the Spiders.

The Ramblers pull down 30.5 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball), compared to the 30.4 of their opponents.

Miles Rubin is 152nd in the nation with seven rebounds per game, leading the Ramblers.

Richmond ranks 112th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 211th in college basketball defensively with 96.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Ramblers average 89.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (332nd in college basketball), and give up 102.9 points per 100 possessions (342nd in college basketball).

