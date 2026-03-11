Auburn vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 13 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-18, 5-13 SEC) will square off in the SEC tournament against the No. 12 seed Auburn Tigers (16-15, 7-11 SEC) on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (79%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Auburn-Mississippi State spread (Auburn -7.5) or total (158.5 points).

Auburn vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has compiled a 13-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mississippi State is 10-21-0 ATS this season.

Auburn (5-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (55.6%) than Mississippi State (2-6) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (25%).

The Tigers have a better record against the spread at home (7-8-0) than they do in away games (3-7-0).

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). Away, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Auburn has five wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Mississippi State has six wins against the spread in 18 SEC games this year.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (65%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 8-2 when favored by -285 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Mississippi State has put together a 4-13 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.5% of those games).

The Bulldogs have a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 74% chance of pulling out a win.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Auburn was the 13th-best squad in college basketball (83 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 87th (69.4 points allowed per game).

Auburn was 53rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.4) and 82nd in rebounds allowed (29.7) last year.

Last season Auburn was ranked 34th in college basketball in assists with 16.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Auburn was 12th-best in the nation in committing them (9.1 per game) last year. It was 184th in forcing them (11.2 per game).

Mississippi State was 47th in the nation last year with 79.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 245th with 74.2 points allowed per game.

Mississippi State grabbed 35.2 rebounds per game (28th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 32.8 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Mississippi State ranked 69th in the nation with 15.2 assists per contest.

With 10.3 turnovers per game, Mississippi State ranked 98th in college basketball. It forced 12.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 67th in college basketball.

