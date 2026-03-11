Bethune-Cookman vs Prairie View A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-14, 14-4 SWAC) and the No. 8 seed Prairie View A&M Panthers (15-17, 9-9 SWAC) play in the SWAC tournament Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Bethune-Cookman-Prairie View A&M spread (Bethune-Cookman -4.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Bethune-Cookman vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bethune-Cookman has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Prairie View A&M has covered 18 times in 28 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Bethune-Cookman (6-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Prairie View A&M (9-3) does as the underdog (75%).

The Wildcats sport a better record against the spread in home games (6-4-0) than they do on the road (10-8-0).

Against the spread, the Panthers have had better results on the road (11-5-0) than at home (5-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Bethune-Cookman is 11-7-0 this season.

Prairie View A&M has beaten the spread 12 times in 19 SWAC games.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Prairie View A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Bethune-Cookman has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (68.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Wildcats have won nine of 12 games when listed as at least -196 or better on the moneyline.

Prairie View A&M has been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. Prairie View A&M has gone 4-11 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, the Panthers have a record of 1-8 (11.1%).

Bethune-Cookman has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Bethune-Cookman's -46 scoring differential (outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.6 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while allowing 77.1 per outing (261st in college basketball).

Jakobi Heady's 18.1 points per game lead Bethune-Cookman and rank 88th in the country.

Prairie View A&M has a +71 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. It is putting up 79.5 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and is allowing 77.3 per outing to rank 269th in college basketball.

Prairie View A&M's leading scorer, Dontae Horne, is 36th in the nation, scoring 19.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 130th in college basketball at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.2 their opponents average.

Ariel Bland's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 360th in college basketball action.

The Panthers fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. They are grabbing 31.2 rebounds per game (230th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.1.

Cory Wells averages seven rebounds per game (152nd in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

Bethune-Cookman ranks 269th in college basketball by averaging 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 188th in college basketball, allowing 95.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Panthers average 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (230th in college basketball), and give up 92.9 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

