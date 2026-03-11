Nevada vs Air Force College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (20-11, 12-8 MWC) are taking on the No. 12 seed Air Force Falcons (3-28, 0-20 MWC) in the MWC tournament on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center, at 5:30 p.m. ET airing on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Air Force Game Info and Odds

Nevada vs. Air Force Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nevada win (94.4%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's Nevada-Air Force spread (Nevada -20.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

Nevada vs. Air Force: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nevada is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

Air Force has covered 11 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Nevada hasn't covered the spread as a 20.5-point favorite or more this season, while Air Force covers as an underdog of 20.5 or more 50% of the time.

In home games, the Wolf Pack have a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-7-0).

The Falcons' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (6-12-0). On the road, it is .417 (5-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Nevada is 11-9-0 this year.

Against the spread in MWC action, Air Force is 7-13-0 this year.

Nevada vs. Air Force: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nevada has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (80%) in those games.

The Wolf Pack have been listed as a favorite of -4000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Air Force has gone 1-28 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 3.4% of those games).

The Falcons have played nine times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +1400 or longer, and fell in each game.

Nevada has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nevada vs. Air Force Head-to-Head Comparison

Nevada averages 75.9 points per game (176th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per outing (121st in college basketball). It has a +122 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by four points per game.

Nevada's leading scorer, Corey Camper Jr., is 150th in the country putting up 17.1 points per game.

Air Force's -552 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.1 points per game (364th in college basketball) while giving up 79.9 per contest (327th in college basketball).

Air Force's leading scorer, Kam Sanders, is 624th in the nation, putting up 12.5 points per game.

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Wolf Pack average rank 173rd in the nation, and are 2.1 more than the 30 their opponents record per outing.

Elijah Price averages 8.5 rebounds per game (ranking 53rd in college basketball) to lead the Wolf Pack.

The Falcons come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. They are grabbing 26.4 rebounds per game (359th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.7.

Eli Robinson averages 5.2 rebounds per game (515th in college basketball) to lead the Falcons.

Nevada averages 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (111th in college basketball), and allows 95.3 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball).

The Falcons average 84.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (361st in college basketball), and give up 108.7 points per 100 possessions (364th in college basketball).

