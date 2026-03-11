Cincinnati vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 9 seed Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 9-9 Big 12) will face off against the No. 8 seed UCF Knights (20-10, 9-9 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Before you bet on Wednesday's Cincinnati-UCF spread (Cincinnati -3.5) or over/under (151.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Cincinnati vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 14-18-0 ATS this season.

UCF has covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, UCF is 6-5 against the spread compared to the 8-8 ATS record Cincinnati puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Bearcats own a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-8-0) than they do in away games (3-7-0).

The Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (8-10-0). On the road, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Cincinnati is 9-10-0 this year.

UCF's Big 12 record against the spread is 8-10-0.

Cincinnati vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Bearcats have a mark of 14-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -152 or better on the moneyline.

UCF has been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. UCF has finished 9-7 in those games.

The Knights have a record of 6-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (50%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 60.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Cincinnati was the 255th-ranked team in college basketball (71.2 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 33rd (66.2 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Cincinnati was 179th in the country in rebounds (32 per game) last year. It was 94th in rebounds allowed (29.9 per game).

At 13.9 assists per game last season, Cincinnati was 148th in the country.

Last season, Cincinnati was 45th in the nation in turnovers committed (9.7 per game) and 74th in turnovers forced (12.5).

UCF was ranked 43rd in college basketball offensively last year with 79.8 points per game, while defensively it was 10th-worst (80.4 points allowed per game).

UCF ranked 119th in the country with 33 boards per game, but it gave up 34.9 rebounds per game, which ranked 12th-worst in college basketball.

UCF put up 13.9 assists per game, which ranked them 148th in college basketball.

With 11.9 turnovers per game, UCF ranked 254th in the nation. It forced 12.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 79th in college basketball.

