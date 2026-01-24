Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Coverage: FDSOH, FDSFL, and WESH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-20) visit the Orlando Magic (23-20) after winning three straight road games. The Magic are favored by only 1 point in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1 227.5 -118 +100

Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (57.1%)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Magic have gone 17-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have 17 wins against the spread in 46 games this year.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 22 times out of 46 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this year have hit the over 22 times in 46 opportunities (47.8%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread at home (10-12-0) than it has in road tilts (7-14-0).

The Magic have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 11 of 22 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 21 games (52.4%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has had better results on the road (9-11-0) than at home (8-18-0).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have gone over less frequently at home (11 of 26, 42.3%) than on the road (11 of 20, 55%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 boards.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 21 points, 8.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 27.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Anthony Black averages 15.6 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Cavaliers Leaders

Per game, Donovan Mitchell gets the Cavaliers 29 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18 points, 8.8 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He is draining 51.7% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.6 points, 5.5 boards and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 51.2% of his shots from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Jarrett Allen gets the Cavaliers 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 42% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

