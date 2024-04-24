Magic vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 25

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers take a 0-2 series record into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Magic are favored by 2.5 points in the contest, which airs on NBA TV, BSFL, and BSOH at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 201.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2.5 -110 -110 201.5 -110 -110 -136 +116

Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (56.4%)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Magic are 51-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 39-41-2 against the spread this season.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

Cavaliers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 40 times in 82 opportunities (48.8%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (28-13-0) than it has in road games (23-18-0).

The Magic have eclipsed the total in 16 of 41 home games (39%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 21 of 41 matchups (51.2%).

This year, Cleveland is 19-21-1 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-20-1 ATS (.488).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have gone over more often at home (23 of 41, 56.1%) than on the road (17 of 41, 41.5%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 assists and 6.9 boards.

Franz Wagner averages 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 28.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.6 points, 2.7 assists and 3.1 boards.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 60.3% from the field (eighth in league).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen averages 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is also sinking 63.4% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

The Cavaliers get 26.6 points per game from Donovan Mitchell, plus 5.1 boards and 6.1 assists.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Max Strus' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 4 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Darius Garland averages 18 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

