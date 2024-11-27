Magic vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: CHSN and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (12-7) host the Chicago Bulls (8-11) after winning eight straight home games. The Magic are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -10.5 223.5 -481 +370

Magic vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (80%)

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Magic have registered an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 19 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 11 of 19 set point totals (57.9%).

Against the spread, Orlando has fared better at home, covering seven times in eight home games, and four times in 11 road games.

The Magic have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in three of eight home matchups (37.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in five of 11 games (45.5%).

This year, Chicago is 3-5-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over more often at home (five of eight, 62.5%) than on the road (six of 11, 54.5%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 5.5 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Moritz Wagner averages 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.8 points, 1.6 assists and 6.5 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulls.

The Bulls are getting 19.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Coby White.

Josh Giddey averages 12.1 points, 6.1 boards and 6.6 assists. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Bulls 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls are receiving 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

