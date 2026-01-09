Magic vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Magic vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-15) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (21-17) on Friday, January 9, 2026 at Kia Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSFL and NBCS-PH. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1.5 227.5 -120 +102

Magic vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (67%)

Magic vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 19 times over 35 games with a set spread.

The Magic have played 38 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

76ers games have gone over the total 19 times out of 38 chances this season.

Magic games this season have hit the over on 19 of 38 set point totals (50%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 19 games at home, and it has covered 11 times in 16 games on the road.

The 76ers have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (52.6%) than road tilts (56.2%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (8-10-0) than away (7-13-0).

Both at home (nine of 18) and on the road (10 of 20), the Magic's games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 50% of the time.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 30.7 points, 4.6 boards and 7.1 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown, with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in league).

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 24.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 18.9 points, 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Per game, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 21.1 points, 8.6 boards and 4.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Anthony Black averages 15.3 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 51.4% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

The Magic are getting 6 points, 5.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Goga Bitadze.

