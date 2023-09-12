Mac Jones Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will face the Miami Dolphins -- whose passing defense was ranked 27th in the NFL last season (234.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Jones vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.20

14.20 Projected Passing Yards: 213.31

213.31 Projected Passing TDs: 1.35

1.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.51

13.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 46th overall and 22nd at his position, Jones accumulated 170.1 fantasy points (12.2 per game) in 2022.

Jones picked up 24.1 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 35 of 54 passes for 316 yards, throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.

Jones accumulated 23.3 fantasy points -- 28-of-39 (71.8%), 382 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last season (Week 12 versus the Minnesota Vikings).

Jones recorded 17.5 fantasy points (21-of-33 (63.6%), 240 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his second-best game last year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 7 against the Chicago Bears -- Jones finished with 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3-of-6 (50%), 13 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 24 yards.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 7.3 -- was in Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals, when Jones put together this stat line: 24-of-35 (68.6%), 235 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami surrendered more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

Last year, the Dolphins allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Miami gave up at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Versus the Dolphins last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Miami let six players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Dolphins gave up a touchdown reception to 26 players last season.

Miami gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

On the ground, two players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Dolphins last season.

Against Miami last season, 13 players ran for at least one TD.

Two players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Dolphins last year.

