LSU vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

LSU vs Florida Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LSU: (-280) | Florida: (+225)

LSU: (-280) | Florida: (+225) Spread: LSU: -7.5 (-105) | Florida: +7.5 (-115)

LSU: -7.5 (-105) | Florida: +7.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs Florida Betting Trends

LSU has one win against the spread this year.

LSU has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Florida has one win against the spread this year.

No Florida game has hit the over this season.

LSU vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (60.3%)

LSU vs Florida Point Spread

Florida is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-115 odds), and LSU, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

LSU vs Florida Over/Under

The over/under for the LSU versus Florida matchup on Sept. 13 has been set at 47.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

LSU vs Florida Moneyline

LSU is a -280 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida is a +225 underdog.

LSU vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games LSU 20.0 107 8.5 15 52.5 2 Florida 35.5 48 9.0 21 56.5 2

LSU vs. Florida Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Stadium: Tiger Stadium

