LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The LSU Tigers versus the Arkansas Razorbacks is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

LSU vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LSU: (-880) | Arkansas: (+580)

LSU: (-880) | Arkansas: (+580) Spread: LSU: -17.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +17.5 (-110)

LSU: -17.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +17.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs Arkansas Betting Trends

LSU has one win against the spread this year.

LSU has had two games (out of two) hit the over this season.

Arkansas is winless against the spread this season.

One Arkansas game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

LSU vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (84.7%)

LSU vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is the underdog by 17.5 points against LSU. Arkansas is -110 to cover the spread, and LSU is -110.

LSU vs Arkansas Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the LSU-Arkansas matchup on September 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

LSU vs Arkansas Moneyline

The LSU vs Arkansas moneyline has LSU as a -880 favorite, while Arkansas is a +580 underdog.

LSU vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games LSU 45.7 14 23 66 56.0 2 3 Arkansas 38.3 41 19 45 53.0 1 3

Bet $5 on Tigers vs. Razorbacks and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth LSU vs. Arkansas analysis on FanDuel Research.