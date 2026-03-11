Louisville vs SMU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Louisville Cardinals (22-9, 11-7 ACC) are taking on the No. 11 seed SMU Mustangs (20-12, 8-10 ACC) in the ACC tournament on Wednesday at Spectrum Center, at 2:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. SMU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Wednesday's Louisville-SMU spread (Louisville -5.5) or total (165.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. SMU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

SMU has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Louisville (14-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than SMU (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Cardinals have a better record against the spread at home (10-7-0) than they do in away games (3-8-0).

The Mustangs have performed better against the spread at home (8-10-0) than on the road (4-7-0) this year.

Louisville is 7-11-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

SMU's ACC record against the spread is 8-11-0.

Louisville vs. SMU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 14 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or shorter on the moneyline.

SMU has gone 3-9 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, the Mustangs have a record of 1-3 (25%).

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 67.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. SMU Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville's +416 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.9 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 72.5 per outing (138th in college basketball).

Ryan Conwell's team-leading 18.7 points per game ranks 66th in the nation.

SMU is outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +222 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85 points per game (20th in college basketball) and allows 78.1 per outing (301st in college basketball).

Kevin Miller's 19.5 points per game leads SMU and ranks 46th in the country.

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by 6.3 boards on average. They record 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 21st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.2 per outing.

Sananda Fru is 260th in college basketball action with 6.2 rebounds per game to lead the Cardinals.

The Mustangs average 34.3 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Samet Yigitoglu is 81st in college basketball with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Mustangs.

Louisville averages 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and gives up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

The Mustangs score 104.1 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while giving up 95.6 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!