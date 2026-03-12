Louisville vs Miami (FL) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Louisville Cardinals (23-9, 11-7 ACC) will play the No. 3 seed Miami Hurricanes (24-7, 13-5 ACC) in the ACC tournament Thursday at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (55.1%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Louisville-Miami (FL) spread (Louisville -2.5) or over/under (154.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Louisville is 15-12 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Miami (FL) puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

When playing at home, the Cardinals have a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-8-0).

The Hurricanes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (8-10-0). Away, it is .800 (8-2-0).

Louisville is 7-12-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Miami (FL) is 9-9-0 against the spread in ACC games this season.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (72.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 16 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or shorter on the moneyline.

Miami (FL) has won 55.6% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-4).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Hurricanes have a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 56.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville averages 85.1 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 72 per contest (123rd in college basketball). It has a +420 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Louisville's leading scorer, Ryan Conwell, ranks 68th in the nation scoring 18.6 points per game.

Miami (FL) has a +372 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12 points per game. It is putting up 82.7 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and is allowing 70.7 per outing to rank 91st in college basketball.

Malik Reneau's 19 points per game paces Miami (FL) and ranks 58th in the country.

The Cardinals prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. They are collecting 36.2 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3 per outing.

Sananda Fru leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (269th in college basketball action).

The Hurricanes average 34.5 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) while conceding 26.5 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by eight boards per game.

Ernest Udeh Jr. paces the team with 9.3 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball).

Louisville puts up 106.7 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

The Hurricanes average 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in college basketball), and allow 90.5 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball).

