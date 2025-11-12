Louisville vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Clemson Tigers.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Louisville vs Clemson Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-142) | Clemson: (+118)

Louisville: (-142) | Clemson: (+118) Spread: Louisville: -2.5 (-122) | Clemson: +2.5 (100)

Louisville: -2.5 (-122) | Clemson: +2.5 (100) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Louisville vs Clemson Betting Trends

Louisville is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Louisville has won twice ATS (2-6) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

This season, five of Louisville's nine games have gone over the point total.

Clemson's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-6-0.

There have been four Clemson games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

Louisville vs Clemson Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (65.4%)

Louisville vs Clemson Point Spread

Louisville is favored by 2.5 points versus Clemson. Louisville is -122 to cover the spread, while Clemson is +100.

Louisville vs Clemson Over/Under

Louisville versus Clemson on Nov. 14 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Louisville vs Clemson Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Louisville-Clemson, Louisville is the favorite at -142, and Clemson is +118.

Louisville vs. Clemson Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 32.9 41 21.7 34 53.7 9 Clemson 27.9 72 22.4 46 52.9 9

Louisville vs. Clemson Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

