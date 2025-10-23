Louisville vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Boston College Eagles.

Louisville vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-4000) | Boston College: (+1500)

Louisville: (-4000) | Boston College: (+1500) Spread: Louisville: -25.5 (-110) | Boston College: +25.5 (-110)

Louisville: -25.5 (-110) | Boston College: +25.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Louisville vs Boston College Betting Trends

Louisville has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Louisville has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites this season.

Out of six Louisville games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Boston College has won twice against the spread this year.

Of seven Boston College games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Louisville vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (93.3%)

Louisville vs Boston College Point Spread

Louisville is favored by 25.5 points over Boston College. Louisville is -110 to cover the spread, with Boston College being -110.

Louisville vs Boston College Over/Under

Louisville versus Boston College on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 55.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Louisville vs Boston College Moneyline

Boston College is the underdog, +1500 on the moneyline, while Louisville is a -4000 favorite.

Louisville vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 34.0 66 21.0 25 54.7 6 Boston College 27.1 75 33.9 123 52.1 7

Louisville vs. Boston College Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

