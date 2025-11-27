Louisiana vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana: (-350) | UL Monroe: (+275)

Louisiana: (-350) | UL Monroe: (+275) Spread: Louisiana: -9.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +9.5 (-115)

Louisiana: -9.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +9.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

Louisiana has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Louisiana has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.

There have been seven Louisiana games (of 10) that went over the total this season.

UL Monroe has covered the spread three times in 11 games.

As a 9.5-point underdog or greater, UL Monroe has one win ATS (1-4) this season.

UL Monroe has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (73.1%)

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Point Spread

Louisiana is favored by 9.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -115.

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Louisiana-UL Monroe on Nov. 29, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Moneyline

The Louisiana vs UL Monroe moneyline has Louisiana as a -350 favorite, while UL Monroe is a +275 underdog.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana 26.8 74 30.3 109 51.1 11 UL Monroe 15.6 131 32.1 120 50.0 11

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Stadium: Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

