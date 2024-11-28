Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs take on the Kennesaw State Owls.

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-521) | Kennesaw State: (+385)

Louisiana Tech: (-521) | Kennesaw State: (+385) Spread: Louisiana Tech: -12.5 (-106) | Kennesaw State: +12.5 (-114)

Louisiana Tech: -12.5 (-106) | Kennesaw State: +12.5 (-114) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech's record against the spread is 6-4-0.

This year, five of Louisiana Tech's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Kennesaw State's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.

As 12.5-point underdogs or greater, Kennesaw State is 4-3 against the spread.

There have been four Kennesaw State games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (83.1%)

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Point Spread

Louisiana Tech is favored by 12.5 points over Kennesaw State. Louisiana Tech is -106 to cover the spread, with Kennesaw State being -114.

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Over/Under

The over/under for the Louisiana Tech versus Kennesaw State game on Nov. 30 has been set at 43.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Moneyline

Kennesaw State is the underdog, +385 on the moneyline, while Louisiana Tech is a -521 favorite.

Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana Tech 21.2 114 22.4 45 50.5 11 Kennesaw State 18 125 31 108 46.0 11

Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

