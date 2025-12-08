Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Independence Bowl 2025

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in college football action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-330) | Coastal Carolina: (+260)

Louisiana Tech: (-330) | Coastal Carolina: (+260) Spread: Louisiana Tech: -8.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +8.5 (-110)

Louisiana Tech: -8.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +8.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech's record against the spread is 8-4-0.

Against the spread as 8.5-point or better favorites, Louisiana Tech is 3-0.

Out of 12 Louisiana Tech games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Coastal Carolina has beaten the spread five times in 12 games.

Coastal Carolina has two wins ATS (2-4) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.

This year, nine of Coastal Carolina's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Coastal Carolina is a 8.5-point underdog against Louisiana Tech. Coastal Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and Louisiana Tech is -110.

Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

Louisiana Tech versus Coastal Carolina, on Dec. 30, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Louisiana Tech is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Coastal Carolina is a +260 underdog.

Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana Tech 27.7 71 21.3 36 48.0 12 Coastal Carolina 22.8 102 33.9 128 52.8 12

Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Stadium: Independence Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.