2025 Louisiana Tech Football Odds and Schedule

When the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs open their 2025 season on Aug. 30, they will match up with an FCS opponent, Southeastern Louisiana. For the rest of the Bulldogs' college football schedule, keep scrolling.

Louisiana Tech 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Southeastern Louisiana Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ LSU Sept. 6 - - - 3 New Mexico State Sept. 13 - - - 4 Southern Miss Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ UTEP Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Kennesaw State Oct. 9 - - - 9 Western Kentucky Oct. 21 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Louisiana Tech 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on opponents' combined win total last year, Louisiana Tech will be playing the 90th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

In terms of toughness, based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season, Louisiana Tech will be facing the 95th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Bulldogs' schedule in 2025 features five returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Louisiana Tech will play eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes two teams that ended with nine or more victories and four squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Louisiana Tech Betting Insights (2024)

Louisiana Tech went 7-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Louisiana Tech finished 3-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).

