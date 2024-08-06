2024 Louisiana Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are 2-0 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Louisiana 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Grambling State Aug. 31 W 40-10 - - 2 @ Kennesaw State Sept. 7 W 34-10 Ragin' Cajuns (-14.5) 46.5 4 Tulane Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Wake Forest Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Southern Miss Oct. 5 - - - 7 Appalachian State Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Coastal Carolina Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Louisiana Last Game

The Ragin' Cajuns, in their most recent outing, took down the Kennesaw State Owls 34-10. Ben Wooldridge had 189 yards on 15-of-19 passing (78.9%) for the Ragin' Cajuns in that matchup against the Owls, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also added six carries for 31 yards with his legs. Zylan Perry toted the rock 10 times for 104 yards (10.4 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He added one reception for one yard. Jacob Bernard accumulated four catches for 84 yards (21.0 per catch) against the Owls.

Louisiana Betting Insights

Louisiana has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

