Los Angeles Chargers Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

In Jim Harbaugh's first season at the controls, the Los Angeles Chargers notched 11 wins, their most since 2018, and are heading into the postseason as the AFC's 5 seed.

The Chargers Super Bowl odds are +2500, the ninth-best odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +2500 (9th)

+2500 (9th) Odds to win the AFC: +1200 (4th)

+1200 (4th) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +4000 (17th)

Chargers Statistical Breakdown

Schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

nERD: 5.40 (10th)

5.40 (10th) Overall Offensive Rank: 11th Rushing Offense: 14th Passing Offense: 11th

11th Overall Defensive Rank: 8th Rushing Defense: 14th Passing Defense: 4th

8th Against-the-Spread Record: 12-4-1

12-4-1 Point Differential: +101 (8th)

Los Angeles Chargers Analysis

It didn't take long for Jim Harbaugh to put his imprint on this team, especially on the defensive side of the ball as the Chargers finished the regular season ranked eighth in overall D and fourth versus the pass. That helped them post the eighth-best point differential as well as a sparkling 12-4-1 mark against the spread.

The Chargers' offense is solid, too, ranking 11th overall. Justin Herbert recorded the lowest interception rate (0.6%) of his career along with the highest passer rating (101.7).

LA opens the playoffs on the road at the Houston Texans. Despite being away from home, the Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite over Houston.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (+370)

Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Minnesota Vikings (+1400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Washington Commanders (+4000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)

Denver Broncos (+8500)

Houston Texans (+10000)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet -- regardless if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.