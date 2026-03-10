LIU vs Mercyhurst College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament Championship
The No. 1 seed Long Island Sharks (23-10, 15-3 NEC) and the No. 3 Mercyhurst Lakers (17-16, 10-8 NEC) will face off to decide the NEC champion on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
LIU vs. Mercyhurst Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Steinberg Wellness Center
LIU vs. Mercyhurst Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: LIU win (67%)
Before you bet on Tuesday's LIU-Mercyhurst spread (LIU -6.5) or total (136.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
LIU vs. Mercyhurst: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- LIU has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Mercyhurst has compiled a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Mercyhurst is 6-2 against the spread compared to the 6-11 ATS record LIU puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- When playing at home, the Sharks own a better record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-10-0).
- This year, the Lakers are 9-4-0 at home against the spread (.692 winning percentage). Away, they are 12-6-0 ATS (.667).
- LIU has seven wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.
- Mercyhurst is 14-6-0 against the spread in NEC play this season.
LIU vs. Mercyhurst: Moneyline Betting Stats
- LIU has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 21 times (87.5%) in those contests.
- This season, the Sharks have come away with a win 16 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or shorter on the moneyline.
- Mercyhurst has put together a 3-11 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.4% of those games).
- When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, the Lakers have a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of their games).
- LIU has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
LIU vs. Mercyhurst Head-to-Head Comparison
- Offensively, LIU was the 325th-ranked team in college basketball (67.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 24th-best (65.3 points allowed per game).
- Last year, LIU was 162nd in the country in rebounds (32.3 per game) and 36th in rebounds conceded (28.5).
- At 11.8 assists per game last year, LIU was 300th in the nation.
- In terms of turnovers, LIU was 277th in the nation in committing them (12.2 per game) last year. It was 53rd in forcing them (12.9 per game).
- On offense, Mercyhurst put up 67.9 points per game (321st-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 69.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (107th-ranked).
- Mercyhurst grabbed just 25.4 boards per game (-2-worst in college basketball), and allowed 31.4 rebounds per contest (195th-ranked).
- Mercyhurst delivered 13.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 184th in the nation.
- Mercyhurst committed 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (33rd-ranked).
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!