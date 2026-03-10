LIU vs Mercyhurst College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament Championship

The No. 1 seed Long Island Sharks (23-10, 15-3 NEC) and the No. 3 Mercyhurst Lakers (17-16, 10-8 NEC) will face off to decide the NEC champion on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

LIU vs. Mercyhurst Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Steinberg Wellness Center

LIU vs. Mercyhurst Picks and Prediction

Prediction: LIU win (67%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's LIU-Mercyhurst spread (LIU -6.5) or total (136.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

LIU vs. Mercyhurst: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

LIU has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Mercyhurst has compiled a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Mercyhurst is 6-2 against the spread compared to the 6-11 ATS record LIU puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Sharks own a better record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-10-0).

This year, the Lakers are 9-4-0 at home against the spread (.692 winning percentage). Away, they are 12-6-0 ATS (.667).

LIU has seven wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Mercyhurst is 14-6-0 against the spread in NEC play this season.

LIU vs. Mercyhurst: Moneyline Betting Stats

LIU has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 21 times (87.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Sharks have come away with a win 16 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or shorter on the moneyline.

Mercyhurst has put together a 3-11 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.4% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, the Lakers have a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of their games).

LIU has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

LIU vs. Mercyhurst Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, LIU was the 325th-ranked team in college basketball (67.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 24th-best (65.3 points allowed per game).

Last year, LIU was 162nd in the country in rebounds (32.3 per game) and 36th in rebounds conceded (28.5).

At 11.8 assists per game last year, LIU was 300th in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, LIU was 277th in the nation in committing them (12.2 per game) last year. It was 53rd in forcing them (12.9 per game).

On offense, Mercyhurst put up 67.9 points per game (321st-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 69.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (107th-ranked).

Mercyhurst grabbed just 25.4 boards per game (-2-worst in college basketball), and allowed 31.4 rebounds per contest (195th-ranked).

Mercyhurst delivered 13.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 184th in the nation.

Mercyhurst committed 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (33rd-ranked).

