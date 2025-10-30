FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars.

Lightning vs Stars Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-2) vs. Dallas Stars (6-3-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Stars Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-142)Stars (+118)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Stars Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (56.7%)

Lightning vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Lightning are +172 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -215.

Lightning vs Stars Over/Under

  • The over/under for Lightning-Stars on Oct. 30 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.

Lightning vs Stars Moneyline

  • Dallas is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite at home.

