NHL
Lightning vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Stars Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-2) vs. Dallas Stars (6-3-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Lightning vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-142)
|Stars (+118)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (56.7%)
Lightning vs Stars Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Lightning are +172 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -215.
Lightning vs Stars Over/Under
- The over/under for Lightning-Stars on Oct. 30 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.
Lightning vs Stars Moneyline
- Dallas is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite at home.