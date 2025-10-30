Lightning vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Stars Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-2) vs. Dallas Stars (6-3-1)

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-142) Stars (+118) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (56.7%)

Lightning vs Stars Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Lightning are +172 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -215.

Lightning vs Stars Over/Under

The over/under for Lightning-Stars on Oct. 30 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.

Lightning vs Stars Moneyline

Dallas is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!